Harshvardhan Rane Puts His Bike On Sale To Raise Funds For Oxygen Concentrators

Harshvardhan Rane, known for his roles in movies like Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, took to his social media handle to share that he's selling his bike to raise funds for oxygen supplies.

"Giving my motorcycle away in exchange of oxygen concentrators, which will go to the needy. Please help me find good concentrators in Hyderabad…," he wrote.

India on Friday logged 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Rane in October 2020 tested positive for COVID-19. He was last seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jim Sarbh. The revenge drama released on ZEE5 on October 29.

Harshvardhan Rane’s latest projects

One of Harshvardhan Rane’s latest movies includes Haseen Dillruba which is being directed by Vinil Mathew and bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Eros International. Written by Kanika Dhillon, Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in a significant supporting role opposite Hansika Motwani while Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be essaying the lead roles. The filming of the movie began in 2020 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was later resumed in October. The movie has been scheduled to release on Netflix. Other movies in which the actor will be appearing include a Telugu film, Brundavanamadi Andaridi, and a Hindi film, Kun Faya Kun.

(With PTI inputs)