Harshvardhan Rane Sells Bike To Donate Oxygen Concentrators To Cyberabad Police

Actor Harshvardhan Rane who had sold his bike to arrange funds for oxygen concentrators for the needy recently donated one of them to the Cyberabad police. On behalf of the Taish actor Shirtoff Foundation, volunteer Abhilash Elaprolu handed over the oxygen concentrator to Cyberbad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on May 12. Manav Manglani shared the picture on Instagram where the Police commissioner can be seen receiving the oxygen concentrator sent by the actor.

Harshvardhan Rane donates oxygen concentrators

Last week, the 37-year-old actor sold his Royal Enfield bike to generate funds for donating oxygen concentrators to help people fight the pandemic in India. Soon after his bike got sold, the actor informed that he was able to provide three oxygen concentrators to patients in Hyderabad. He further wrote that a few more are also expected to reach their destination soon. Sajjanar and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) appreciated the actor's generosity.

Harshvardhan who is an avid biker had put his bike on sale during the first week of May with a series of pictures. "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for oxygen concentrators, which will go to the needy. Please help me find good concentrators in Hyderabad…," he wrote. The actor even spoke to Hindustan Times about the noble cause and shared that he does not come from a wealthy background where he could write huge checks. Yet he wanted to help people who were in desperate need of oxygen to save the lives of their loved ones. So to help them, he decided to sell his motorcycle in exchange for oxygen concentrators. He further shared that he used to watch it parked and think about it being used for something or someone.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The vaccination drive in India, as of May 14 is inching closer to the 18 crore mark. The Health Ministry has informed that 17.72 crore doses have been administered in India so far. Currently, the nation occupies the third position worldwide and is a little behind the US which has administered 26 crore doses. On the infection front, the overall country-wide positivity rate has declined from 21.95% to 21.02% in the past week and the number of fatalities has also reduced in the last 3 days. Twelve states have more than 1 lakh active cases while 8 states have over 50,000 cases. India recorded 3,62,727 new cases of COVID-19 on May 14 which took the total case tally to 2,37,03,665. As of May 14, the country is battling 37,10,525 active cases. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,52,181 recoveries and 4,120 deaths.

(Image credit: HARSHVARDHANRANE/ MANAV.MANGLANI/Instagram)

