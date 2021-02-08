Harshvardhan Rane Shares First Workout Video Post COVID, Asks China To Return His Stamina

Harshvardhan Rane who is known to be quite a fitness enthusiast posted a video of himself, working out in the gym, yesterday February 7, 2021. The actor who has suffered from COVID-19 and has recovered from it is seen struggling to complete his set in the gym. His recovery has not brought him back his stamina completely, he said. He is seen trying to keep his posture but just giving up and laying down by the end of the short video clip.

Harshvardhan Rane wishes he had his stamina back

Rane’s frustration at his loss of stamina even post-recovery can be seen in the way he has penned his caption. While he has tried to maintain politeness in his words, the aggression he is feeling seeps through. He penned his caption directed to China from where the virus spread to all the world. He told China to return his stamina that he has lost after he was infected with the virus. But the actor had a backup plan just in case, China does not send him assistance. He said he would rebuild his assistance from scratch if he had to.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram has seen a lot of workout photos and videos but what makes this one stand out is the actor’s determination. He is not willing to give up but rather he is willing to start from the bottom to recreate his stamina to where it was. In the video, Rane is seen wearing an army green attire. He has on a tank-top and camo-pants. His look is completed with red and white gloves for balance and resistance which he is seen throwing off by the end of the video.

In yet another workout video, on Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram profile, the actor is kick-boxing to perfection. He is in an open space with a boxing bag hanging above him. In his caption, he told his followers to carefully listen to his breathing while he was working out. He said observing his breathing was like “observing gear shift in an automatic car!” which is supposed to be silent and effortless. Rane is dressed for comfort in a basic white tee, grey sweatpants, black sneakers and a red bandana. Furthermore, Harshvardhan Rane’s pictures showcase the actor’s physique which is the result of his hard work and determination.

