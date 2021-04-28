Harshvardhan Rane Thanks John Abraham For Producing His Upcoming Film With Nilesh Sahay

Harshvardhan Rane recently took to his Instagram account to thank John Abraham for producing his upcoming film and also Nilesh Sahay for directing it. In the post, the actor uploaded a picture while he was posing with the director. In the second picture, John and Nilesh can be seen posing for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, Thank you @thejohnabraham Sir and @theonlynylosahay for your faith. Will put in my best, and leave the rest to [Backhand Index Pointing Up Emoji]". The comment section is filled with his fans congratulating him. Check it out.

Harshvardhan Rane thanks John Abraham and Nilesh Sahay

About Harshvardhan Rane's new movie

John Abraham played a major role in Harshvardhan's career as he helped him get his first action film. When director Nilesh was looking for a lead actor, John went on to recommend Harshvardhan's name. According to Pinkvilla, John has seen parts of Nilesh's upcoming movie Squad which is currently in post-production. He said that Nilesh had delivered what he promised. He suggested Harshvardhan because he had the perfect balance to be a serious player in the action genre and he will blow everyone away. On the other hand, Nilesh talked about trusting John's recommendation and told the publication that he took John's suggestion very seriously since he has one of the biggest fan bases in the action genre. He revealed he had interacted with Harsh as well and mentioned that the actor had a lot of pent-up range which Nilesh wanted to unleash and show people that he was all set for action.

About Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham's movies

The actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2016 with the movie Sanam Teri Kasam. Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Zee5 movie Taish. He is currently filming for a Telugu film titled Brundavanamadi Andaridi. On the other hand, John Abraham's new movie Mumbai Saga recently got an OTT release, a month after its theatrical release. The actor will next be seen in the sequel Ek Villian Returns and will also be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in a remake of the Malayam film which is helmed by Jagan Shakti.

