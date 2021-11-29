The tragic demise of Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh at the age of 41 has left a shocking wave in the entertainment industry. The ace designer passed away after he lost his battle with cancer. The news left the fashion and film fraternity in shock and many celebrity artists took to their respective social media handles and paid their heartfelt tributes. Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the priceless possessions that he owns which were created by the designer.

Virgil’s demise was confirmed after a tweet was issued from LVMH’s official account who posted the devastating news with Abloh’s photo and a statement from CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault. As soon as the news came in, notable celebrities from around the world started pouring in their condolences for the immensely talented fashion designer.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor mourns demise of designer Virgil Abloh

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shared a picture of the Air Force 1’s shoes that were designed by Virgil with the message ‘Virgil was here’ is something that the actor swears to wear with pride and pull it off nicely as a tribute to the designer. The actor praised Virgil for working rigorously and dedicatedly through the time of his illness and mentioned how he proved to be a source of inspiration for many.

“You never know what someone is going through so be kind… Virgil chose to work through his illness and was inspiring millions all the way up till he took his last breath that is so inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time... it’s going to be very hard to look at all the things I own that he’s created the same way but I will wear them with pride and always have great admiration and respect. The words he wrote on those Air Force 1’s make me feel so much. “Virgil was here “ … he will be forever @virgilabloh”, wrote the Mirzya actor.

Apart from Harshvarrdhan, other stars to pay their tribute to Virgil were Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Justin Timberlake, and more. For the unversed, Virgil Abloh was an American entrepreneur and fashion designer. He was Louis Vuitton's menswear collection's artistic director as well as the founder and CEO of Off-White, a Milan-based fashion house.

IMAGE: Instagram/VirgilAbloh/HarshvarrdhanKapoor