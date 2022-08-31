Has Deepika Padukone Lent Her Voice To Ranbir-Alia's 'Brahmastra'? Fans Speculate So

With just a few days left for the release of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, excited fans have started the countdown. Starring real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead pair, several fans have been speculating about actor Deepika Padukone's presence in the film post the intriguing trailer release.

While many media reports suggest that the Piku star might make a special appearance in the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy as Parvati, a new wave of rumours has started to surface online. To fuel the anticipation and excitement among the fans, Mukerji released a new clip from the film featuring Ranbir, and a voiceover runs in the background. However, the interesting part remains where fans claimed the voice to be of Deepika.

Deepika Padukone has lent her voice in Brahmastra?

With just 10 days left for the film's release, Mukerji dropped a video on Instagram where Ranbir is seen burning in a fire. Along with the video, the director penned a note and credited the film to his entire team who worked hard day and night to present this spectacular delight. Ticking off the countdown, an 'emotional and nervous' Ayan wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it."



Soon after the video started to surface on social media, it started to garner attention from fans who had different theories pertaining to Deepika Padukone's presence. One of the ardent followers of the film, commented below the video and wrote, "Am I the Only One Hearing Deepika?" Another follower also echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " This is DEEPIKA's VOICE!!!" A third user chimed in excitement and wrote, " Am I the only one who could hear Deepika's voice?"



Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Deepika is believed to be making a special appearance in the film as she will be seen playing the role of Parvati. Besides Deepika, speculations about other actors apart from the ensemble star cast were also doing rounds on the internet earlier. Reacting to them, Ayan Mukerji neither confirmed nor denied any rumour in the true sense. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 9, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ayan_Mukerji/DeepikaPadukone