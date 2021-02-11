Has Ira Khan Made Her Relationship With Nupur Shikhare Insta-official? Fatima Sana Reacts

Ahead of Valentines' Day on February 14, Ira Khan on Thursday shared love-filled pictures with rumoured boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Is this her way of making it Insta-official? Reacting to the pictures, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Awww" and Karanvir Bohra said, "How sweet". Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah dropped the "bless you" emoji in the comments section.

"Its an honour to make promises with and to you," Ira captioned the post and used hashtags like 'whale you be mine', 'my valentine' and 'dream boy'. According to the reports, Nupur Shikhare is Aamir Khan's fitness coach and the two even celebrated Diwali together. Nupur also joined Ira for their family vacation to Gir National Park Safari in December. The two also spent time at Aamir Khan's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar recently.

'Beautiful relationship': Excited Ira Khan shares cousin Zayn Marie's haldi pictures

Ira Khan admits to being clinically depressed

On October 10, which also marks World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her social media handle and opened up about her battle with depression and that she has been suffering from the same for about four years. In the video, she revealed she has been going to a doctor and getting medication for clinical depression and now, she is feeling much better than before. She also gave an insight into her battle with it.

As the video started, Ira was heard saying, "For about a year now, I have been wanting to do something about mental health but I was not sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we get to know ourselves a little better, mental health slightly better. Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?".

Ira Khan posts stunning bikini picture, fans call her bathtub pic 'whole mood'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.