Has KL Rahul Made His Relationship With Athiya Shetty Official? Check Inside Stories

Actress Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to date ace cricketer KL Rahul for quite some time. The two are recently in England for a series and the actress decided to accompany him. A source close to the two informed Hindustan Times that Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month, and communicated the same to the BCCI.

Has KL Rahul made his relationship official with Athiya Shetty?

The source shared that the two left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for the names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners. The source revealed that KL Rahul listed the actress as his partner and they travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team.

Though Athiya and KL Rahul have refrained from posting any pictures together on social media from England, yet the source told the publication that they were together in England in the team bubble for the match. Apart from Athiya, KL Rahul is also bonding with her brother Ahaan Shetty. Recently the cricketer had taken to Instagram to share pictures with Ahan. In the pictures, the two were seen taking a stroll on the streets of London. “Happy vibes,” Rahul captioned the pictures. Athiya and KL Rahul have been tight-lipped about their relationship status. The two are yet to make their relationship official. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is known for films such as Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017), and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). She had also shared a picture with the backdrop of The Ageas Bowl stadium, which was the venue for the WTC Final, which led to netizens point out that she was at the same hotel as the Indian cricket team.

IMAGE: RAHULKL/Instagram

