Has Netflix Shelved 'Bahubali: Before The Beginning'? Here's All We Know

After the success of Bahubali: Before The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, online streaming giant Netflix along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli announced a prequel to the franchise named, Bahubali: Before The Beginning. The series were to showcase the rise of Bahubali's mother, Shivagami, and the filmmakers had cast Mrunal Thakur to play the lead with Deva Katta as the director, reported Pinkvilla.

The report suggests Rahul Bose and Atul Kulkarni came on board to play two more pivotal characters. The makers shot the series over a period of six months on massive sets constructed in Hyderabad with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore plus.

Netflix shelves Bahubali: Before The Beginning

As per Pinkvilla, some more money was invested in the post-production, however, after prolonged work on the edit for a year, the makers of the series finally decided to shelve Deva Katta's version and revamp it with a fresh cast. A source told Pinkvilla that the entire amount invested in Bahubali: Before The Beginning was put in the cans as the team decided to revamp the series with a new director. The source added that Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta had replaced Deva Katta and 'the prep work also began in the month of July 2021'.

Despite this, everything was put on hold again towards the end of 2021 as the 'work done on the ground in terms of pre-production could not be in sync with the vision that Netflix had for the period drama'. The source told the publication after several discussions and contemplations, the makers have decided to shelve the project at the time and 'some extra money which was invested in the prep work has been considered bad debts for now'. The source shared the approximate amount invested in the project was over Rs 150 crore.

The source also informed that Bahubali, which is a cult in today's time, the makers did not want to 'take the risk of meddling with something that has an iconic status'. However, they may revisit it again only when the material on paper is 'strong enough to justify the legacy'. The revamped version was supervised by Bombay Fables, who also took care of the creative front. Mrunal Thakur also reportedly walked off the series with Wamiqa Gabbi signing on to essay Shivagami. Several reports suggest Nayanthara has been approached for a prominent role. Bahubali was led by Prabhas with Rana Daggubati as the main antagonist.

