'Hasee Toh Phasee' Turns 7: Here's A Fun Quiz To Help You Remember The Classic

Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic-comedy film which is remembered even today for its promising storyline and strong performances. The film completes 7 years in the year 2021 and there is no better way to remember the film than take a fun quiz to test your knowledge. Here are a bunch of questions with proper answers which will tell you to know how much you remember the film and its leading stars.

Hasee Toh Phasee quiz to test your knowledge

Who played Parineeti's sister in the film?

Kiara Advani Adah Sharma Nikki Tamboli Patralekha

In what category did Parineeti Chopra win an award for her work in the film?

Most Entertaining Actress in a Comedy film Best Actress In A Leading Role Best Actress In A Supporting Role Quirkiest Role Of the Year

Which song, from the film, received maximum nominations during the award ceremonies?

Ishq Bulava Drama Queen Zehnaseeb Machala

Vishal-Shekhar replaced which famous music group to create mesmerizing music for Hasee Toh Phasee?

Shankar-Esaan-Loy Thaikudam Bridge Sachin-Jigar None of the above

In what course was Meeta a graduate in?

Electrical Engineering Event Management Biotechnology Chemical Engineering

Meeta and Nikhil transferred electricity to the car battery from which public service?

Street Lights Public Vehicle Bus Stop Electricity Board of the city

Where was Meeta running off in the final airport scene?

China Germany Japan Delhi

How many days of extension does Meeta get to repay her debts?

Five days Three days Eigh Days One Week

Which ad personality made his Bollywood debut with this film?

Dyuti Geete Heeral Gandhi Irfan Bachkan Vinil Mathew

Parineeti and Sidharth worked together in how many films?

Three films Four films Two films One film

When does Manoj Joshi have his moment of truth?

At the airport In Karishma's room At the wedding In the car

The character Abhinandan was trying to win which talent show?

Kanpur Idol Indian Idol Mumbai Idol Best Gujarat Singer

How much money was Nikhil asked to arrange before the marriage?

₹10 million ₹50 million ₹40 million ₹55 million

What is Karishma's profession in the film?

An Artist Banker An actress Manager

Certain parts of the final scene have been executed in which language?

Punjabi Marathi English Gujarati

Answer Key

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma played the role of Karishma in the film. She was originally Nikhil's love interest before he falls in love with her sister.

Most Entertaining Actress in a Comedy film

Parineeti Chopra won a BIG Star Entertainment Award for her comic role. Her work was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Zehnaseeb

Ishq Bulava was the song to receive audience approval but Zehnaseeb was nominated in various categories at various functions. However, it did not take away the award in any case.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shakar-Ehsaan-Loy was originally supposed to create music for the piece but the trio was replaced by Vishal-Shekhar. The final album was also one of the best parts of the film.

Chemical engineering

Parineeti Chopra's character Meeta is a graduate from IIT in Chemical Engineering. The character is also shown as a recovering drug addict with a high IQ.

Bus Stop

One of the most romantic scenes of the film, Nikhil and Meeta get stuck on the roads on a rainy day as their battery gets completely discharged. Meeta uses a few handy items to fill up the juice from a bus stop.

Germany

Meeta plans on running off to Germany before she gets deeper into the mess. However, Nikhil stops her at the airport saving the day instantly.

Three days

Meeta is asked to return the money in three days and she also plans a proper heist to make sure she repays. However, she makes the correct decision in the end.

Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew is a famous ad filmmaker who made his debut with this film. His direction was heavily praised by various critics and viewers.

Two films

Pareeniti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra worked on two films in total. The first one was Hasee Toh Phasee while the other one was Jabariya Jodi.

At the wedding

Meeta's father has his moment of truth at Karishma's wedding when he fuels up after his daughter is heavily insulted in front of the family. He takes a stern stance and also makes sure he closes the distance between him and his daughter.

Kanpur Idol

The character Abhnandan is seen trying his best to impress people with his musical skills. He also tries hard for the Kanpur Idol title.

₹50 million

Before the marriage, Kaarishma asks Nikhil to arrange ₹50 million as she wants him to have a stable future. Nikhil gets pulled into a dilemma and also gets extremely stressed out at the situation.

An Actress

The character Karishma is an actress in the film who is planning to get married to a businessman. She is also highly practical and lets love win, even if she is hurt.

Gujarati

The final sequence of the film features a family spat and parts of it have been written in Gujarati. The family in question originates from Gujarat, which explains their mixed dialogues.

Image Courtesy: Still from Hasee Toh Phasee

