'Haseen Dillruba': Writer Kanika Dhillon Denies Glorifying Domestic Violence In Film

Haseen Dillruba was recently released on Netflix and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. Several viewers of the movie gave feedback that the movie promoted domestic violence. The writer of the movie Kanika Dhillon has now clarified that the film did not mean to promote any type of violence.

Kanika Dhillon says Haseen Dillruba doesn't promote domestic violence

Since the release of the movie earlier this month on Netflix, Kanika Dhillon and the rest of the cast have been receiving negative feedbacks stating the movie promotes domestic violence. Kanika, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, has clarified that Haseen Dillruba did not propagate domestic violence and said that the film would have fallen into the 'trap of glorification' had the main character Rani fallen in love with a man because he was violent. She added that she knows for a fact that there was no glorification of domestic violence and whatever parameters had to be met to have the correct gender politics between a man and a woman, all that was in place while she wrote the script.

She also added that she wouldn’t have presented it differently but at the same time, all opinions were welcomed and she hoped that viewers enjoyed the movie even if there were only some parts that they liked. The movie features Vikrant Massey in the leads role along with Harshvardhan Rane in a pivotal role.

Vikrant Massey shares BTS from Haseen Dillruba

Almost a month after his crime thriller movie Haseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video of the movie. Massey plays the role of Rishu whose wife starts an affair with his cousin brother and the duo conspire and murder him. Sharing the BTS video on his Instagram he wrote, "Were you blown away by the ending of Haseen Dillruba? Watch this exclusive, behind the scenes clip as @harshvardhanrane, @polyvynil and myself take you through the filming of the epic climax! #Haseen Dillruba #The Ultimate Kaunspiracy." Meanwhile, Massey was recently seen in the romantic comedy movie 14 Phere alongside Kriti Kharbanda in the lead role.

Image: Kanika Dhillon's Instagram

