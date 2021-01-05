Have A Glimpse At Some Of Sonal Chauhan's Photos From Her Holiday In Goa

Sonal Chauhan is very active on her social media, constantly keeping her fans updated of what is going on in her personal life. 2020 has ended a few days back and like many other celebrities, Sonal Chauhan also decided to head out of town during the New Year’s for a Christmas and New Year’s vacation. She has now posted a number of pictures from her trip to Goa and her various memorable moments in the place. Have a look at some of the eye-catching vacation pictures that have been posted on Sonal Chauhan’s Instagram.

Sonal Chauhan’s vacation in Goa

The model leaves no opportunity to post her good clicks, especially the ones with memory. She has captured every such memory on the camera and posted some of her highlights from the trip. The first picture is that of a small boat that she is seated on, sporting a casual outfit along with a cap, which matches with the location; and the caption of the post reads “Looking at 2021 🤩”. The next photo shows her seated in front of the Christmas tree, capturing all the vibes of the day of Christmas. The photo that follows that shows her having a good time by the pool, with a candid moment of Sonal getting captured. The fourth picture simply shows her smiling at the camera, with a glass of juice in front of her.

ALSO READ: Christmas Eve Wishes: From Sonal Chauhan To Neha Kakkar, Bollywood Celebs Wish Their Fans

The next three photos that follow are from the eve of New Year, where the actor is smartly dressed in a white dress and blue shorts. The face is not seen in this picture, as it gets covered by her hand as she puts on her shades. The next two pictures see Sonal Chauhan in the same outfits, even as she captures her ‘sunkissed’ moments. The final two photos of the actor see her wearing a stylish white outfit, along with a candid smile and a pose.

ALSO READ: Sonal Chauhan Talks About 'Jannat' And Her Career, Stresses On Positivity In Life

These were some of Sonal Chauhan’s photos from her recent vacation in Goa. Her photos on Instagram match up to the reputation that she has built a successful model. She has appeared in a number of films including Jannat, Skyfire, Dictator and more.

ALSO READ: Sonal Chauhan Talks About Groupism In Bollywood, Says 'it's Difficult To Break Into It'

ALSO READ: Actor Sonal Chauhan Performs Karnapidasana & Shares Its Benefits; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.