'Have Contributed Towards Positive Change In Society Through Cinema': Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been voted as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, on Wednesday said he has always aimed to bring a positive change in society through cinema. The 36-year-old actor has come a long way from being a contestant on a reality show to an RJ to a VJ, followed by hosting popular television shows.

Having made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2012 with "Vicky Donor", Khurrana has made a niche for himself with social entertainers including "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Badhaai Ho", "Article 15", among others.

The National Award winner is among the five Indians who have featured on this list. Others are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google, London-based Indian-origin doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh, a Delhi neighbourhood that became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests.

Khurrana is the youngest Indian to be featured in this year's TIME Magazine. The "Andhadhun" star said he is humbled with the recognition bestowed on him.

