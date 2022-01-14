'Have Habit Of Writing Sub Script': Kriti Sanon On Prepping For Every Role In Her Films

Kriti Sanon arguably delivered the best performance of her career in Mimi last year. After winning hearts from audiences and praises from critics, the actor is aiming to go further with multiple films in her kitty. Over the years, she has taken up challenging roles, which made her shine in the eyes of the audience and critics. Recently, Kriti revealed how she manages to work on multiple projects at once.

While talking to the ANI, Kriti got candid and said that when she goes on one set, she put all the other script aside and take that particular script, going through it all over again from the beginning. She further added that she has a habit of writing with the script so she writes subtext on how she would play the character. Kriti said, "Once I am on set, I make sure when I am walking from vanity to the set that walk has to be the characters walk."

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

Right from the big-budget Adipurush, action films like Ganapath: Part 1 to the horror-comedy Bhediya, the Mimi actor has a year to look forward to this year. Kriti plays Janaki in Adipurush, opposite Prabhas, in the film said to be based on the characters in the Ramayana. Her character is based on Goddess Sita. The film releases ahead of Independence Day, August 11. Apart from that, she will also star in the remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She plays the love interest to the protagonist, played by Kartik Aaryan. The film releases on November 4.

She will be next featured in the film Bachchan Pandey, where she is cast alongside Akshay Kumar. The plot revolves around a gangster, and she plays the character Myra, who is reportedly a journalist. The film releases on March 4. The talented actor will also be seen in Bhediya, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments Roohi and Stree.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon