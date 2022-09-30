Actor Rani Mukerji, who has been in the industry for over 25 years and has delivered some noteworthy films, has added another feather to her cap. After impressing audiences with her acting, the artiste has now turned into an author. The Bollywood star has penned down her memoir, which will be out on her birthday next year.

Harper Collins India will release her autobiography on March 21, 2023. The publishing house announced the memoir on Twitter and informed the actor would get candid about her career in the 'tell-all' book.

Rani Mukerji turns author with her memoir

"We're delighted to share that we will be publishing powerhouse actor #RaniMukerji's candid, intimate memoir on her birthday, March 21, 2023! Read more about the book, and watch this space for updates," the tweet read.

The upcoming memoir will surely be a treat for Rani Mukerji's fans, as it is touted to be a 'deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s inspiring journey.' It will give the readers an insight into the Ghulam actress's personal life like never before.

Speaking about her memoir, Rani Mukerji said in a statement, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact they had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively."

She further added, "This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one’s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special!’ Starting from her debut with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1996 to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum, Hum Tum, and more, the actor climbed the ladder of success with her praiseworthy acts.