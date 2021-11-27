'Hawkeye': Arjun Kapoor Recommends MCU Series; Lauds Clint & Kate's Storytelling Skills

Two weeks after the Disney+ Day, which featured several new releases from the studio, the streaming giant has come up with yet another major release, Hawkeye. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the superhero miniseries hit the platform on Thursday and many shared their views on what they felt about the series. Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared with fans that he has watched the first two episodes and he 'loved it.' The actor also recommended the MCU miniseries to his Insta fam.

Arjun Kapoor recommends watching MCU's Hawkeye

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Arjun Kapoor dropped a poster of Hawkeye and shared his review. He wrote, "Loved the first 2 episodes... The odd couple here really works in creating humour warmth and storytelling... #Arjunreccomends."

In the series, Clint Barton will be forced to confront his past and fight the enemies he made when he was known as the deadly assailant Ronin. As he tries to fight off his enemies, he comes face-to-face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who refers to herself as 'the world's greatest archer.' The duo teams up to fight Barton's enemies from his dark past and rush to get the Avenger home. The series will consist of six episodes in all. Apart from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d'Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox also star in the series.

Reports suggest that the series could mark the end of Jeremy Renner's run as Hawkeye as he will pass on the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Bishop. Hawkeye's episodes one and two were released Wednesday, November 24 and the remaining four episodes will be released weekly until December 22.

Jeremy Renner played Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, an expert marksman, and archer, for the first time in 2011's Thor before becoming one of the central figures of the MCU with The Avengers (2012). Since then, the 50-year-old actor has essayed the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame, earning his own dedicated army of Marvel fans.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@hawkeyeseries