Hazel Keech Pens Poem For Hubby Yuvraj Singh As They Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actor and model wife, Hazel Keech, are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, November 30. On their special day, the couple shared some unseen pictures and penned sweet notes for each other.

Taking to her Instagram, Hazel Keech shared a series of pictures that showcased their love story. The first picture had Singh playing in IPL, while Keech stood in the stands at a packed stadium. The second picture saw the couple posing for a photo with their son Orion.

Sharing the photos, the Bodyguard actor penned a poem for her husband. She wrote, "How it started. VS How its going. To the love of my life, apple of my eye, thorn in my side, pain in my …. Oh wait, i lost my train of thought." She continued, "Happy 6 years of life as husband and wife, we have passed through all, happiness and strife. I stand taller with pride with you by my side, lifes been an adventure, lets enjoy the ride. Now parents we are, older and wiser, fatter and rounder with tons of laughter.

Life threw us together, all it took was one look, and now im yours forever i cant get unhooked."

In concluding her poem, Keech quipped, "I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, theres not a thing id change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end but life togethers just begun, to this message ill now press send." Yuvraj Singh reacted to the post and commented, "Thank you for letting my sleeping secrets out."

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh also shared some funny pictures with Keech and wrote, "Happy 6 baby! Here’s to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime happy anniversary."

More about Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's love story

After dating each other for a while, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son who they named Orion Keech Singh, in January 2022.

Image: Instagram/@hazelkeechofficial