Hazel Keech Quits Social Media Temporarily, Announces 'she Will Be Back But Not Too Soon'

Actor Hazel Keech is an avid social media user. She often takes to her social media platform to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, her latest Instagram post has left her fans in a state of frenzy as the actor decided to go on a social media detox for a while.

Hazel Keech on a social media detox

On Thursday, March 4, Hazel Keech through her Instagram post announced that she taking a break from social media. According to her, sometimes it becomes important for an individual to clear the clutter and reduce their dependency on social media. Hence, she has now taken this crucial step of going on a detox for a while. Her statement reads,

"My Phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you. But it’s ok. Sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other. And so I’ll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I’ll be back… not too soon."

However, Hazel has not revealed the reason behind leaving social media temporarily. An official statement about the same is yet awaited. However, fans have extended their full support to the actor.

While a user said that they will stalk her old images until she returns once again. On the other hand, another user speculated that the actor might be pregnant and isn’t ready to share the secret with her virtual family. Many others dropped smiley and thumbs-up emoticons displaying their support. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

In her statement, Hazel has clearly mentioned that she is only taking a break. The actor will join in communicating on social media once again, however, not anytime soon just as she mentioned.

