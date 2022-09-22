Hazel Keech Thanks Paparazzi For Maintaining Distance, 'not Scaring Son' Orion At Airport

Hazel Keech recently returned to Mumbai with her and Yuvraj Singh's son Orion. As the actor stepped out of the airport while carefully holding her son, she was crowded by the paparazzi and media personnel for some pictures. However, the shutterbugs maintained a safe distance so as to not scare the little one, for which Keech penned a thank you note.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hazel Keech shared a video of her arriving at the airport, in which her son was seen sleeping. Along with the clip, Keech penned a thank you note to the paparazzi for showing consideration and respect towards her and Orion.

She wrote, "Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not scaring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I was comfortable posing for pictures.

After dating for a while, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model and actor Hazel Keech tied the knot back in 2016. Earlier in January, the couple welcomed their baby boy and announced the same via an Instagram post. They wrote, "To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."

On the occasion of Father's Day, the couple revealed that they named their son Orion. Sharing some pictures with their son, they wrote, "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh." "Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. HappyFathersDay," they added.

Yuvraj Singh watches his old cricket match with his son Orion

Earlier this week, a video of Yuvraj Singh went viral on the internet in which he could be seen enjoying his batting in a 15-year-old cricket match with his son Orion. The former cricketer seemingly relished his cricket-playing days, his son's reaction to his six in the match won fans' hearts. In the caption, the sportsperson wrote, "Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years."

Image: Instagram/@yuvisofficial