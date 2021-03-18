HC Allows Release Of John Abraham Starrer 'Mumbai Saga'; Rejects Plea For Stay

The Bombay High Court on Thursday permitted the release of the Hindi film Mumbai Saga on March 19, after refusing to allow a plea seeking a stay on the scheduled release. A bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Nitin Jamdar refused to allow a plea filed by Ravi Mallesh Bohra known as gangster D K Rao in Mumbai's underworld, and the family of late gangster Amar Naik.

The bench said it could not grant relief to the petitioners, who had approached the court at the "11th hour". The petitioners claimed that as per newspaper reports, the film was inspired by true events and was based on the lives of Bohra, Naik, and his brother Ashwin Naik. READ | Vivaan Parashar reveals how Cricket helped him for his role in 'Mumbai Saga'

The petitioners contended that the movie violated their right to privacy and a fair trial. A legal notice had been sent to the film's producer and director, asking them to stop the release, since Bohra and Ashwin Naik were undertrial prisoners and the film would prejudice their pending trials and the sanctity of the judicial process, the petition stated.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the action-packed movie will star Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham with an ensemble of reputed actors like Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rohit Roy. Adding to the Mumbai Saga cast, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte will be seen in supporting roles. Mumbai Saga plot, set in the 80s and 90s, follows the story of the people of Mumbai, who face challenges when factories begin to shut to build malls and skyscrapers.

The trailer of the film which released a few weeks back promises some fierce characters, action, dramatic dialogues, and conversations as well as some confrontations.

The gangster drama is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners, T-Series, and White Feather Films.

Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon,

Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao!



Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year!https://t.co/4eMu9rG5Cy#MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW.

film IN CINEMAS on 19th March, 2021. — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 26, 2021

(With PTI inputs)