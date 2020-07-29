Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sahil Vaid recalls fun memories from title track shoot

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was always full of frolic and mischief on the set, recalls his Dil Bechara co-actor Sahil Vaid. During his exclusive conversation with Republicworld, the 33-year-old actor renumerated the old fond memories of the late actor from the sets of the film. Sahil mentioned that working with Sushant was one of his best experiences in life which he wanted to continue for a lifetime until he heard the devastating news of Sushant’s demise on June 14. Sahil also credited the success of the film to Sushant and said that all the popularity the film is receiving currently, are the by-product of the love that people hold for Sushant.

Sahil Vaid shares off-screen memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

One particular memory that Sahil feels will always be close to his heart is the way Sushant treated him on the sets. The actor said that the Kedarnath actor never had that senor actor vibes in him. Reminiscing some of the memories, Sahil wrote, “You know it’s like if I cite one memory with Sushant, the other one would feel bad for not being cited. I remember how we started talking. The first time we met in the reading sessions, we did not really talk apart from reading our lines. Both of us were introverts. I remember our first conversation which started when he spotted me working out in a gym where I was preparing for the film 1983 which I ended up eventually not getting.”

Read: Sahil Vaid On Nepotism In B'wood: 'Star Kids Don't Know Real Struggle To Become An Actor'

Read: Sahil Vaid On Sushant's Death: 'People Are Asking For CBI Inquiry, I Want To Know Truth'

Continuing, Sahil said, “So Sushant came up to me and asked ‘why are you working out so much?’ That was the first thing he told me and I was like that ‘I am preparing for my next film’. Then he asked me about my film and guided me with a few things. Sushant gave me a list of trans tracks that he told me to listen which according to him would give me that euphoria to do more. Initially, I thought about what kind of songs does he listen to, intense trans and what not. But, when I started listening, I was amazed by his choice.”

Sahil recalled how Sushant was obsessed with ruffling his hair, so much so that while performing the title track, Sushant ruffled Sahil’s hair in the final shot as well. Talking about the same, Sahil shared that Sushant would just pop out of nowhere and would ruffle his hair between the shots.

“I remember him ruffling my hair. I don’t know what fun he used to get after ruffling my hair, but I saw that happiness in his eyes after doing that. He used to call me “cutu” and would just mess up my hair. It became his habit then. Every time I used to get ready for the shot where my hairdressers would make me ready and he would come and say that ‘are you ready?’ And then he would immediately ruffle my hair and go. So much so, he did it in the title track of the film. He was coming close to me and I kept telling him, ‘don’t do that, let’s do our part’ and he very conveniently agreed. In the final take, he does the short and then ruffles the song. The reaction that I gave on the set was spontaneous. These are some of the everlasting memories I have of Sushant”



Sahil said that Sushant used his grin as a shield to easily sneak out of every problem and mischief that he did on the sets of the film. “He would mess with you and he would put that grin as a shield so that one will not fight with him. He makes that innocent look on his face like a schoolboy which will never want someone to even scold him. He did not have that lead actor vibe and I can really talk to him like a friend. It took a while for us to start respecting each other for where we live. That bond of us has been transcripted on the screen,” recalled Sahil emotionally.

Read: Sahil Vaid Played THIS Important Off Screen Role In 'Dil Bechara', Read More

Read: 'Dil Bechara' Actor Sahil Vaid Reveals Why He Has Dedicated The Film To His Meena Bua

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.