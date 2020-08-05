'He Changed 50 Sim Cards': Sushant's Close Aide Alleges Connection With Disha's Death Case

In a massive development in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor's close aide has revealed that his death is related with the death his former manager Disha Salian. In a sting operation of the actor's close done by Republic Media Network, it has been learnt that Sushant Singh changed 50 sim cards within six days. The close aide also went on to say that Sushant Singh Rajput had called his friend Sandip Ssingh and informed him that he was going to reveal everything to the media.

In the sting operation done by Republic Media Network, Sushant's close aide can be seen saying, "This (Sushant's death) is related to Disha's case. That's why he had changed 50 sim cards within 5 days. The guy who changed one sim card in 4 years, he changed 50 sim cards in 6 days? This guy told me that Disha had called Sushant and told him and Sushant told Sandip Ssingh that he was about to reveal everything to the media. Finished. The whole thing was done in 2 phone calls. Maybe Disha called him to ask for help and he used to stand for what is right always. And he did a mistake too. He should not have told Sandip singh. He trusted him and told it to him."

SC moved in Disha Salian's death case

On Wednesday, A PIL has been filed before the apex court now in the death case of Disha Salian - Sushant's former manager. The petitioner has sought a detailed investigation report in the death case which has been carried out by Mumbai Police. It also seeks CBI probe into Salian's death as several reports suggested that her case file has been missing or deleted.

Meanwhile, soon after the SC's order on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police has asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's accidental death. Salian - Rajput's former manager died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. The police in its press release has urged people to come forward with any information related to the developments circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers.

Links between Salian's death and Rajput's death - a week after on June 14 are being made as Sushant was allegedly scared and worried upon hearing the news of Salian's death, as claimed by Rajput’s friend Smita. Controversy also erupted over the Bihar Police team, who have arrived in Mumbai, to probe the Sushant case, allegedly being told by the Malwani Police in Malad, that the details of the Disha case file were deleted. The 34-year-old actor- Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence with no suicide note. While Mumbai police have ruled out foul play in the alleged 'suicide', Bihar police has recommended a transfer of the case to CBI.

