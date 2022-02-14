'He Is Love': Bipasha Basu Pens Sweet Note For Hubby Karan Singh Grover On Valentine's Day

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the most adored couple in the industry. They keep treating their fans with some of their amazing pictures on social media and never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

As the entire world is celebrating Valentine's day, our Bollywood celebs too are leaving no stones unturned to make their partners feel special. Keeping up with trajectory, actor Bipasha Basu recently on Valentine's day professed her love for her husband Karan Singh Grover with an adorable picture and a heartfelt note.

Bipasha Basu pens a sweet note for husband Karan Singh Grover on Valentine's day

On Monday, actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture with hubby Karan Singh Grover. In the picture, the two were seen making hearts with their hands as they posed with each other. Sharing the picture, the Raaz actor penned a long heartfelt caption. She wrote, "He is Love (heart emoji )Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial.

Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on."

She ends her note by wishing all her fans Happy Valentine's day. Adding to which the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor further wrote- "Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial (heart emoji) #luckiestgirlintheworld #monkeylove #grateful #lovelove"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Earlier in January, Bipasha Basu celebrated her birthday and shared the pictures with her fans.

Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday with Karan Singh Grover

In January, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage of several pictures of the couple and used a sticker that read 'better together' and also wrote it in the caption. The couple could be seen clicking selfies as they made goofy faces before the camera. Fans were all praises for the couple and they dropped birthday wishes for the Alone actor.

