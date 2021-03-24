'He Lives On': Shweta Singh Gets Emotional As Fans In Australia Install 'Sushant's Point'

Sushant Singh Rajput's work is gaining recognition everywhere after the late actor's film Chhichhore won National Award under the Best Film category. While he is being remembered by the fans, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti hailed a heartwarming gesture by his fans abroad that left her emotional. Shweta took to Twitter and posted with an emotional caption after seeing 'Sushant's Point' installed in Melbourne in the actor's memory.

Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to 'Sushant Point' in Australia

Just a day after Sushant's film Chhichhore won the National Award, a memorial bench was set up in the actor's memory that left his fans along with his sister teary-eyed. Shweta who was touched by the beautiful gesture, commented on the impact that is created by a 'pure soul.' Hailing her brother's legacy and praying for it to stay forever in the hearts of the people, Shweta shared the pictures of the bench and wrote, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child, my baby... you will always live on...Red heart #ForeverSushant." The installation described the star, who passed away at the age of 34 last year, as 'actor, keen astronomer, environmentalist & humanitarian' and as a 'soul that touched millions'.

Apart from pouring in her thoughts on the noble gesture by his fans abroad, Shweta also expressed her pride after hearing the news about her brother's win at the National Awards. Hailing Sushant as 'Our Hero', Shweta wished that the win could have been enjoyed by her brother if he was present in-person to receive it. She concluded the post and wrote, "Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you."

'Chhichhore' wins National Film Award.” Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. ðŸ™ #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero https://t.co/iph8MYmd7q — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

Chhichhore, also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, chronicles the "before and after" of seven friends across two timelines. The college buddy-drama marked Rajput's last big-screen appearance as Anirudh ''Anni'' Pathak. Inspired by Tiwari's years at IIT-Bombay, Chhichhore garnered immense acclaim and worked wonders at the box office. It was also one of Rajput's most celebrated performances, as a sincere college student and then an understanding father to a son who tries to commit suicide under pressure to score good grades.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)