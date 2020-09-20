Disha Case: 'Rohan Rai Named Powerful People In Front Of Me' Says Rane Revealing Last Call

On the Sunday Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP leader Nitesh Rane spoke about his last conversation with Rohan Rai, talking about how the latter had expressed fear of coming out and speaking the truth regarding the June 8 party. "I tried to speak to him, I understood from common friends that he was under pressure and after whatever the scare, of events, was happening, today or tomorrow his life could be in danger," said Rane.

"My intentions were to call him and understand from him what exactly happened. Because the 8th June part happened, no one can deny that. Sooner or later the truth will be out. When I spoke to him, I gave him the confidence that you were with her, (Disha) you were planning to marry her. People like us are there in Maharashtra who will give you the strength to what needs to be done. People in power are not absolute," said Nitesh Rane.

Talking about how Rohan was scared for his life, Rane revealed that he was under stress that 'something might happen to him.' "He was completely scared, he knew a lot. He came from the common background and was here to fulfil is dreams. He said I am scared, something might go wrong with me because I know a lot. He said there are powerful people, he named them in front of me. I request the CBI to match the mobile tower locations with the five people who I have named if they match then it is a clear case," he said.

Nitesh Rane questions Mumbai Police role in Disha Salian case

Speaking earlier with Republic, Nitesh Rane had asked, “If it was an accidental death, or if it was a suicide, why has Mumbai Police changed the Investigation Officer of Disha Salian’s case twice? Why did Rohan Rai and his friends plan her funeral on June 9, but her post-mortem was done on June 11?"

"If it was an accidental death, why did her CDR report show that her last call was done at 8.30 on the night of June 8 and for the next four to four and a half hours, her phone was switched off, and after her death someone uses her phone? If you see the flow of events, it raises a big question mark," he added.

Claiming strong links between the death of Disha and of Sushant Singh Rajput, he continued, "The role of Mumbai Police and the way these two cases have been handled, raises a question mark. That’s why we have been saying since day 1, the system would not have gone into panic mode.”

