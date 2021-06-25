'He Wasn't Well': Irrfan Khan Smiles Through Pain In Throwback Video Shared By Wife Sutapa

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Skdar recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from the sets of Irrfan’s last film Angrezi Medium. The video is from three years back when the actor was undergoing treatment and was also shooting for the film simultaneously. In the clip, the actor was seen in his vanity van, rehearsing for his scene while spending some time with his team. Irrfan Khan is seen in his vanity van, eating something while his team plays cards. The song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, plays in the van. When Sutapa asks him if the song is ‘meetha (sweet)’, Irrfan smiles at her.

Sutapa Sikdar shares Irrfan Khan's old video in pain

While captioning the post, Sutyapa shared the story behind it. She revealed that on that particular day Irrfan was not well, but never showed that on his face. “Three years ago with Irrfan's team in London shooting. He wasn’t well this particular day but who can tell..hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van. I crave for your indulgences Irrfan,” she wrote.

Actress Tillotama Shome left a comment on her post, remembering Irrfan, and wrote. “Eastern bon, I just want to curl up in your pocket for a few hours. Thank you for sharing this. Who can tell indeed,” she wrote. Sutapa replied to Tilotama and wrote, “@tillotamashome also that he hated to play cards never played but always would ask others to play with me.”

At last, Tilotama concluded the conversation and thanked Sutapa for sharing such ‘precious’ with all. “Sutapa Sikdar so precious. You know the mithas of this song reminds me of that song, aaha rimjhim ke ye pyaare pyaare.” Earlier, last year, Sutapa confessed that after Irrfan's death in April 2020, she tried to hide her emotions for a long time. However, when she recently went to Jaipur for a wedding, she ended up crying non-stop for days.

IMAGE: SUTAPASIKDAR/Facebook/SIKDARSUTAPA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.