'Health Is A Blessing': Dharmendra Begins Water Aerobics And Light Exercises At Farmhouse

Spreading some positivity amid the ongoing pandemic, veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter and motivated people to stay healthy with a video. He shared a video and informed all about getting started with water aerobics along with yoga and some light exercise to keep him healthy and safe. The clip gave a glimpse of the actor indulged in some water exercises as he enjoys his time in the pool.

Dharmendra shares a glimpse of his morning routine

The video showed the 85-year-old actor warming up in a small pool in his farmhouse while splashing some water and having fun. Surrounded by great natural scenery and greenery, the actor can be seen swimming and doing exercises in the pool. While explaining the importance of ‘good health’ in these uncertain times, the senior actor wrote, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong.”

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021



Meanwhile, the actor who is quite concerned about the health of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been requesting fans and followers to pray for the speedy recovery of the 98-year-old Bollywood legend. Dharmendra had shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar and his wife on Twitter while praising the iconic craft of the legendary actor who is currently hospitalsed and is placed on oxygen support after he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. “"Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka. Dilip Sahib ki sehatyaabi ke liye Aap sab ki nek duaon ka ji jaan se shukraguzar hoon kaash aap sab ko jwaab de pata main. (Friends, Dilip Kumar sir is one of the finest actors and a performer and you all have prayed for him from the bottom of your heart and I am thankfull for it. You have prayed wholeheartedly for the actor, wish I could reply to each and one of you personally and thank you all (sic)” he wrote.

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

Dharmendra who has been staying in his farmhouse for quite a long time, Is quite active on social media while sharing the scenic beauty of the place. Previously, he shared the idyllic video from the roof of his farmhouse while giving a view of the picturesque landscape and amazing weather.

Good Morning 🌞 Friends. Almond oil massage 💆‍♀️ is good in the morning 👍 I am doing it regularly 🤗 pic.twitter.com/DRscPuCiQZ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 2, 2021

IMAGE: AAPKADHARAM/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.