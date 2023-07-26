Heartbeat Famed Taec-yeon Expresses Desire To Visit India, Shares Special Message For Fans

Korean actor Ok Taec-yeon is currently starring in the romantic comedy K-Drama Heartbeat. He plays the role of half-vampire, half-man in the series. In a recent interview the actor opened up on his desire to visit India.

Taec-yeon is working with Won Ji-an in Heartbeat.

The show tells a love story between a half-human, half-vampire man and a cold-hearted woman

Taec-yeon expresses his gratitude to fans

In a conversation with DNA, the actor was asked to give a message to his Indian fans. To which Taec-yeon replied, “I sincerely thank you for having interest from overseas where the language and culture is different. I will work harder to repay the amount of love you give. Furthermore, I will try to make sure that the day when I can meet fans in person comes as soon as possible.”

On the topic of visiting India, the actor stated that he has never had the chance to visit India, nor does he have any plan to do it in the near future as of now. However, Taec-yeon added, “I hope to have the opportunity to meet Indian fans as soon as possible.”

Taec-yeon on starring in Indian movies

Previously, Taec-yeon has expressed his love for Indian movies and said he enjoys a lot of Indian content adding that they are also highly appreciated in Korea. The actor also entertained the idea of working in an Indian project and said, “I would think to myself, 'What would it be (like) if I were to appear in one of those’?"

Along with being an actor, Taec-yeon is a part of the K-pop group 2PM. Making his acting debut with Cinderella's Sister in 2010, he went on to appear in several successful K-dramas including Dream High, Who Are You?, Wonderful Days, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Vincenzo.