'Heartbreaking': Lisa Ray Recalls Being Replaced From Show After Losing Hair Due To Cancer

On National Cancer Awareness Day, Lisa Ray opened up about battling cancer in her latest social media post, recalling the 'heartbreaking' instances she encountered. The actor, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, revealed that she was replaced in a travel show because of her short hair following chemotherapy. Lisa shared that the channel was keen on casting a girl with long hair, rather than someone with a 'chemo cut'. She further explained how cancer changed things for her, recalling a 'close to death' experience during stem cell surgery.

Lisa penned a long note for Humans Of Bombay, experts from which read, "I’d always been on the go. But while a part of me lived on the red carpet, the other craved spiritual peace- extreme ends! Like, I wanted to write a book. It helped me connect with myself. But with work, I never got to do it. But Cancer changed things. My stem cell surgery felt like being close to death & being reborn. But it helped me appreciate the life I had. I remember writing a blog about what it’s like living with cancer. Since the stigma had been so bad in south Asian cultures, coming out felt cathartic. People appreciated my honesty too. Somehow, we all found courage in acceptance."

She added, "After my treatment, I once tried wearing a wig for a public event but I found it to be ridiculous. I told myself, ‘Remove it’ & went all bald. It was all over the headlines but more than that, it was the most liberating thing I’d ever done.”

Recalling the incident where she was replaced, Lisa mentioned, "After chemo, I was a part of a travel show with my hair short. I called it a ‘chemo cut.’ But the channel replaced me. They wanted a girl with ‘long’ hair. It was heartbreaking.”

Lisa relapsed 3 years after recovering from cancer, around her wedding. It took the actor months to beat the disease again, without any surgery this time. "My body told me what to do & I listened. I went for a 3-week transformation program. I meditated, drank juices, ate sprouts, & introspected. I healed internally," she shared. Lisa has been cancer free for the last 9 years.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OFFICIALHUMANSOFBOMBAY)