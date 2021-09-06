‘Heartwarming': Anupam Kher Shares His Experience Of Staying With Indian Ambassador In US

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher has been busy trotting around the US while entertaining fans with his next show Zindagi ka Safar. Recently, as a part of his tour, the actor had the pleasure of staying at the residence of the Indian Ambassador in the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video where he can be seen exchanging pleasantries while thanking the latter for such a wonderful stay.

Anupam Kher in the video expressed his gratitude to the ambassador and said, “ This is to personally thank ambassador Tranjit Singh Sandhu for such an amazing time and such an amazing learning experience I had talking to you. It was wonderful to meet people like you all over the world. Thank you so much.”

It was a pleasure to stay at #IndiaHouse,official residence of our Ambassador in #WashintonDC. Had an amazing time. Thanks to Hon @SandhuTaranjitS ji & his staff. My chats with the Hon. Ambassador were heartwarming & inspirational! Jai Ho🙏😍🇮🇳@IndianEmbassyUS #HomeAwayFromHome pic.twitter.com/z2F4yfiior — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2021

Indian Ambassador in the US responds to Anupam Kher's video

Ambassador in the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on the other hand, responded to the love and said, “ Thank you Anupam for coming and I must also say that I valued all the time that we spent together and I also learned a lot. I hope to see you again whenever you are next time here in Washington DC.” “It was a pleasure to stay at #IndiaHouse, the official residence of our Ambassador in #WashintonDC. Had an amazing time. Thanks to Hon @SandhuTaranjitS Ji & his staff. My chats with the Hon. The ambassadors were heartwarming & inspirational! Jai Ho @IndianEmbassyUS #HomeAwayFromHome,” he wrote alongside the video.

This is not the first time that that the actor was hosted by the ambassador. Earlier, while Anupam was shooting for his next film Shiv Shastri Balboa in the US, he happened to visit Taranjit’s residence and met the bureaucrat on Independence Day. The actor had documented a video of his visit on Instagram while giving a glimpse of Taranjit Singh’s residence in the US. The actor gave a short tour of the bureaucrats’ house while clicking himself with the Indian national flag and also called it the ‘best flag.’ “Happy Independence Day. Thank you, Hon. Ambassador of India in USA #TaranjitSinghSandhu Ji for inviting me for lunch at your residence # IndiaHouse in Washington. Apart from the delicious lunch It was a really wonderful and learning experience to listen to you talk about our country so passionately! It is diplomats like you who represent India in various countries of the world so brilliantly! Jai Ho! (sic),” he wrote then.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Twitter