Naseeruddin Shah's Daughter Heeba Accused Of Assaulting Welfare Workers, Video Surfaces

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter, Heeba Shah has been accused of assaulting two animal welfare workers at a veterinary clinic in Versova, Mumbai. The incident took place at The Feline Foundation NGO wherein two female workers were 'slapped, boxed and pushed' by Heeba Shah, as confirmed by the Trustee of the organisation, Mriidu Khosla. Narrating the exact turn of events, Khosla informed that Shah was visiting the clinic as her pet cats needed to be sterilised, but when she was asked to wait for a few minutes and requested to sign a consent form, the 39-year-old suddenly became angry and started hitting her workers although none of them were rude to her.

Sharing a CCTV footage of the altercation on social media, Khosla claimed that even after repeated visits to the Versova Police Station, no FIR has been filed against Shah. Asserting that her actions were 'grave and brutal', she requested that action be taken against the matter.

Heeba Shah accused of assaulting two animal welfare workers

In the shocking video, after a heated argument, Heeba Shah can be seen packing punches and slapping a welfare worker. Once others spot the physical altercation between the two women, they try to stop them but in vain. She is then seen storming off the clinic premises with two pet cats.

However, Heeba Shah offered a different version of the altercation when asked. Calling it to have happened at the 'heat of the moment', in an interview with a leading media publication, the 39-year-old claimed that she went there as a friend had booked her an appointment but on seeing unhygienic conditions in and around the preparation room, she decided to leave. "At this, they started being rude to me and pushed me and my cats out", she concluded.

