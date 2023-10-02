Last Updated:

Raveena Tandon Rejected THESE Films Before Making Debut

"I have said no to Heer Ranjha, I have said no to one film with Lucky Ali, I said no to Pahlaj ji’s film, I said no to Prem Qaidi," said Raveena Tandon.

In an interview with Lehren, Raveena Tandon shared that she rejected five to six films before her debut, Pathhar Ke Phool, and Heer Ranjha starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi was one of them.

Raveena Tandon also rejected the 1991 film titled Prem Qaidi, which marked the debut of Karishma Kapoor.

Raveena Tandon revealed that she also rejected Jungle starring Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar as the main leads. The film released back in 2000. 

Phool Aur Kaante, which was a blockbuster film in 1991, was also first offered to Raveena Tandon instead of Madhoo. The film marked the debut of Ajay Devgn. 

During the interview, Raveena said, "I have said no to one film with Lucky Ali, I said no to Pahlaj ji’s film, I said no to Prem Qaidi and I had actually said no to Phool Aur Kaante as well."

