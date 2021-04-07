'Hello Charlie' New Song 'Gypsy Guitar': Aadar Jain Starrer Is A Peppy Romantic Track

Aadar Jain just took to his Instagram a while ago and shared the video of his song Gypsy Guitar, which released on April 7, 2021. The video sees Jain romancing Shlokka Pandit, and its music will get you grooving. Scroll down to take a look a look at the song as well as the review.

Aadar Jain announces the release of Gypsy Guitar song

Aadar Jain is all set to be back on screens with the movie Hello Charlie, which releases this weekend on April 9, 2021. The actor has been constantly sharing updates about the movie, so as to keep fans pumped about its release. In a recent post on Instagram on April 7, 2021, he shared the video of the song Gypsy Guitar, which has just released.

The actor stars in the video, opposite Shhloka Pandit and wrote “Gypsy Guitar. Gypsy Guitar out now! #HelloCharlie releasing 9th April #HelloCharlieOnPrime” in his caption. The post has received over 4.8k views so far, with more than 600 likes. Fans and followers have poured in love for the on-screen couple, in the comments under the post.

Review of Aadar Jain’s latest song Gypsy Guitar

The romantic song has peppy background music, that will keep you hooked to it. The song has a roadside eatery or ‘dhaba’ inspired setting, with colourful backdrops and typically romantic montages. The actors are seen taking a road trip in the music video, and travel using trucks. The song has been sung by Yasser Desai, with lyrics by Shellee and music by Gourav Dasgupta.

More about the movie Hello Charlie

The movie is written and directed by Prashant Saraswat and will be bankrolled by Excel entertainment. It stars Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain in the lead roles, while the former plays a fraudster MD Makwana and disguises in the costume of a gorilla, called Toto to escape the law, the latter’s name is Charlie, who is responsible to escort the Toto into the circus. The movie also stars Elnaaz Nourozi, Shlokka Pandit and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. Hello Charlie will release on Amazon Prime Video.

