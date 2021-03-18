'Hello Charlie' Trailer Starring Aadar Jain To Be Unveiled On March 22, 2021

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain took to Instagram on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to give a little sneak peek into his upcoming film, Hello Charlie. The actor also went on to reveal the trailer’s release date. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they cannot stop gushing over its video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aadar Jain shared a short video that is sure to leave fans in splits. In the video, a man is seen peeing at a urinal. Aadar enters the washroom and stands at the side urinal and they both exchange smiles. Later, a Gorilla enters the washroom and the man stares at him and faints immediately. Aadar and the Gorilla look at each other wonder what happened to the man.

Along with the hilarious video, Aadar penned a note revealing details about the post and revealed the trailer’s release date. He wrote, “A little washroom break never hurt nobody or did it? ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¦ #HelloCharlie Trailer out March 22, on @primevideoin. #HelloCharlieOnPrime”. Watch the video below.

As soon as Aadar Jain shared the video online, fans could not stop gushing about how hilarious the video is and commented on all things fun. Some of the users commented with many laughing emojis, while some gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Keep active in moviesâ¤ï¸ can't wait to see thisðŸ˜”. Another one wrote, “Eagerly Waiting ðŸ˜ðŸ˜@aadarjain”. Check out a few more comments below.

Hello Charlie Trailer cast, plot and more

Hello Charlie's teaser announcement teases a humorous friendship between the film's human protagonist (Jain) and his ape mate. The actor portraying the latter's true identity has yet to be identified. Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure, and Siddhanth Kapoor star in the film, according to the video description of the film announcement teaser. The film is all set to release on April 9, 2021, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Hello Charlie, according to Aadar Jain, is a fun film that will thoroughly entertain viewers. He described the film as "highly unique and lovable." He expressed his excitement for others to see it and expressed his trust that they would have as much fun watching it as they did filming it. Watch the announcement teaser video below

