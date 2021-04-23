'Help If You Can': Sushmita Sen To Netizen Criticising Her For Sending Oxygen To Delhi

Actress Sushmita Sen’s recent helpful gesture landed her in the middle of criticism after she was able to arrange a few oxygen cylinders for Delhi's Shanti Mukand Hospital. The actress who had arranged for the cylinders was unable to send them over from Mumbai. Due to some transportation problems, the actress took to Twitter and shared a video of the hospital's CEO breaking down on camera at the lack of oxygen in his hospital which made her arrange for the cylinders. She also tried to seek help from others who could manage and let the swift flow of the trucks with the cylinders.

Sushmita Sen's reply to Twitter user

"This is deeply heartbreaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a way," she wrote in her tweet. In the video, the CEO Sunil Saggar said, "We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged...It may last for 2 hrs or something." While several fans suggested some of the other ways for the actress to send oxygen cylinders to Delhi, one of the users replied and asked the actress to utilize the cylinders in Mumbai by giving them to a hospital in Mumbai rather than sending it all the way to Delhi. Sushmita gave a befitting reply and wrote, “Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can."

This is deeply heart breaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a wayðŸ™ https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai. — Hemant (@HemantVIIII) April 22, 2021

Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can. — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

However, in a fresh tweet, the actress took a sigh of relief and mentioned that the hospital had received oxygen from somewhere else and she was grateful to her fans for their support when she needed it the most. “The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! deeply grateful!!! Stay good-hearted...it suits you," she wrote in her tweet.

ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ deeply grateful!!! Stay good hearted...it suits you!!!ðŸ˜‡â¤ï¸ https://t.co/sl418pEN4p — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress was recently honoured with the National Award for social welfare and women empowerment. She had shared the picture of the award and thanked her fans for being her constant support. “Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!”

(Image credit: PTI/ Sushmita Sen47/ Instagram)