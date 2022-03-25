Hema Malini is among the iconic Indian artists who marked her presence in the industry not only with her acting skills but also with her stellar dancing talent. As the Dream Girl recently performed at an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, she posted pictures of herself dancing on stage while expressing her pleasure in performing a 2-hour non-stop ballet organised by Nitin Gadkari.

Hema Malini is best known for her performances in movies namely Sapno Ka Saudagar, Johny Mera Naam, Seeta Aur Geeta, Tere Mere Sapne, Raja Jani, Dharmatma, Khel Khilari Ka, Sholay, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Apna Khoon, The Burning Train, Satte Pe Satta, Baabul, Veer-Zaara, among others.

Hema Malini performs at Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav

Hema Malini recently took to her official Twitter handle and shared a bunch of pictures giving her fans glimpses of her performance from her latest event. In the first photo, she can be seen beautifully dressed in a blue and pink traditional outfit while flaunting her elegant dance moves. In the next two photos, she can be seen performing with a partner while in the last one, she was seen addressing the audience while giving a speech with Nitin Gadkari standing at the back.

She even shared a note revealing details about the event and expressing her delight at performing at the event. She mentioned that it was a pleasure performing the ballet Radha Ras Bihari in Nagpur after a long time and added that it was organised by Gadkari for Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav. Stating further, she also mentioned that it was a tough 2-hour non-stop show during which she was present in almost every frame dancing continuously and added that the ballet saw a full audience till the end.

The tweet read, "Such a pleasure performing the ballet Radha Ras Bihari in Nagpur after a long time. Organised by Gadkari ji for Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav, the ballet saw a full audience till the end. A tough 2-hour non-stop show, where I’m present in almost every frame dancing continuously" (sic)

Such a pleasure performing the ballet Radha Ras Bihari in Nagpur after a long time. Organised by Gadkari ji for Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav,the ballet saw a full audience till the end.A tough 2-hour non stop show,where I’m present in almost every frame dancing continuously🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Y0qFuVJeQ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 25, 2022

Numerous fans took to Hema Malini's latest tweet and admired her dancing skills while others showered heart emojis in the comments to extend their love to her. have a look at some of the fans' reactions to Hema Malini's latest post on Twitter.

Radhe Krishna ki Kripa aap par hamesha Bani Rahe 🙏 jay Sri Krishna — Leena.R. Jhala (@jhala1000) March 25, 2022

The tireless pursuit of dance, even at this age, is admirable and inspiring 👌👏 — S B KOLI (@sbkoli) March 25, 2022

प्रभु श्री कृष्ण के प्रति अपनी इसी महान भक्ति और असीम प्रेम के कारण ही गुरु मां आप हमेशा प्रभु श्री कृष्ण के ह्रदय के बेहद निकट रहती हैं और हरिप्रिया कहलाती हैं। लव यू गुरु मां @dreamgirlhema प्रभु श्री कृष्ण आप पर हमेशा यूं ही अपनी कृपा बनाए रखें। — Sudha fan girl of Hema Malini ji. (@Sudha46822958) March 25, 2022

Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini