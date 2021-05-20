Hema Malini Installs Seven Oxygen Enhancer Machines In Mathura, Assures More Help Soon

Actress turned politician Hema Malini extended her support in the battle to fight COVID-19 by installing oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the residents. The actress, who serves as the Lok Sabha representative for the Mathura constituency, took to Twitter handle to inform that she had installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura to help the people. Hema Malini also assured that she will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural areas in Mathura district.

Hema Malini sends oxygen enhancer machines to Mathura

Expressing her serious concerns towards the health of the people and their well-being, the Dream Girl actress wrote, “ I feel blessed to have installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents. I will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural area in Mathura district very soon, this way 60 more oxygen beds will be available there.” Apart from Hema, several other Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and more have come forward to help people crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are other stars who are taking advantage of their social media influence to amplify resources and reach out to people in critical need of healthcare faculties.

ब्रज वासियों की सेवा के लिए जनपद मथुरा में 7oxygen Enhancerमशीन स्थापित करवा कर मैं अपने आप को धन्य महसूस कर रही हूं।शीघ्र ही जनपद मथुरा में और oxygen Enhancer मशीन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ब्रज वासियों के लिए समर्पित कर रही हूँ।इस तरह जनपद में लगभग 60 oxygen Bed और उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/aeuo6wNZTL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 19, 2021

COVID-19 tally in UP

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on May 19 rose to 16,44,851 with 7,336 fresh cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 30, while 282 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,354, an official said. At present, there are 1,23,579 active cases in the state and 15,02,918 people have recovered from COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. He said the recovery rate of the state is now at 91.4 per cent and active cases have come down by over 1.87 lakh in the past 19 days. On April 30, there were 3,10,783 active cases which have now come down to 1,23,579, he said. "The teams of the department have inspected over 89,000 villages so far and the infection has been detected in 28,000 villages only," Prasad claimed.

(IMAGE: PTI/ DREAMGIRLHEMA/Twitter)

