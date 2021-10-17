Hema Malini Is A Vision In Red As She Celebrates Birthday With 'close Friends'

Hema Malini took to her Twitter account on Sunday, to share some pictures from her birthday celebration with her family and close friends. The actor rang in her special day with Dharmendra, her daughter Esha Deol, Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan. The images she posted showed her twinning in red with her husband as she cut her birthday cake.

Hema Malini celebrates birthday with 'close friends'

Bollywood's Dream Girl celebrated her special day at home with her near and dear ones on Sunday. She posted several pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends." In the pictures she posted, she can be seen cutting a cake and also feeding it to her family. She also posted a lovely group picture on Twitter, which saw everyone smile from ear to ear. She donned a red salwar suit on the occasion and paired it with simple, yet elegant jewellery. Hema Malini turned 73 on October 17 and friends and family extended their wishes to her on social media.

Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021

Esha Deol took to social media to shared an adorable picture with her mom on Sunday and wished her a happy birthday. The mother-daughter seem to be inseparable and the picture features Esha with her arm around her mom. She wished health and happiness to her mom as she wished her on her 73rd birthday. She wrote in the caption of her post, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy & healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, Your Bittu." In the picture, Esha can be seen in a pink and white coloured floral kaftan with cream bottoms, while Hema Malini donned a white and blue embroidered kurta.

Hema recently featured in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the official Instagram handle of SonyTV shared a promo that saw the host and much-loved actor, Amitabh Bachchan lip-synced the song Dilbar Mere from his and Hema Malini's film Satte Pe Satta. Hema Malini walked around the sets of the game show in a glamourous blue saree and wowed the audience, who cheered for the legendary duo.

(Image: PTI)