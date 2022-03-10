Last Updated:

Hema Malini, Kirron Kher Laud PM Modi's Governance As BJP Wins Elections In 4 States

On Thursday, March 10, BJP won the assembly elections in four states. Hema Malini, Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher extended congratulations.

On Thursday, March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi registered a historic win after retaining its power in all four states. CM Yogi Adityanath won for the second time in UP. Likewise, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa became the other states where the oppositions failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. As Prime Minister Modi wins big in the 2022 elections, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher took to their respective social media platforms to laud BJP's governance in the country.

'BJP scripts history,' says Kirron Kher

Actor-turned-politician, Kirron Kher, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, took to Instagram, to share a victory photo of PM Modi. While doing so, Kirron Kher declared to all naysayers that she feels 'privileged' to have Modi as the Prime Minister of India. While doing so, Kher also hailed the saffron party leader as the 'best PM' ever.

She wrote, "BJP scripts history. Wins in 4 states with a decisive mandate in UP. To all the naysayers I will say, we are privileged to have @narendramodi ji as our PM. History will record that he is the best PM we have ever had. Jai Ho."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

'Wonderful affirmation of Modi ji's governance', says Hema Malini

After BJP retained its power in all four states, Hema Malini, took to Twitter, to congratulate PM Modi's government. The actor-turned-politician, who is a representative of BJP hailed the power of Modi as a 'world phenomenon'. The Dream Girl of Bollywood also reminded everyone how the victorious party swept the polls in UP under Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

She said, "Wht a wonderful reaffirmation of Modi ji’s governance! BJP has swept the polls in UP (under Yogiji), Uttarakhand,Goa & Manipur -leaving the opposition far behind! Indeed, even decimated in some places! The unquestioned power of India under Modi ji is now a world phenomenon!"

Anupam Kher's poetic response to BJP's victory

Unlike the other two, actor Anupam Kher turned poetic to extend congratulations to the Modi government. In his inspiring message, Kher added how victory is fueled by burning passion. "This sky will also come to the ground, just intentions need to echo of victory," he concluded. Take a look at his tweet below:

Image: Instagram/@kirronkhermp, @dreamgirlhemamalini

