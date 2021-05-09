Last Updated:

Hema Malini Loses Long-time Secretary To COVID-19; Pens Emotional Farewell Note

Hema Malini lost her long-time secretary to COVID-19. The actor-turned-Mathura Member of Parliament penned an emotional farewell note.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Hema Malini, secretary

Image: Hema Malini/ Twitter


The ongoing wave of COVID-19 has hit many celebrities of the film industry, as well as their near and dear ones. One of them was Hema Malini who lost her long-time secretary to the dreaded virus. The actor-politician wrote that he was a part of her family and called him 'irreplaceable.'

Hema Malini’s secretary passes away to COVID-19

Hema Malini took to Twitter to share with a ‘heavy heart’ that she was bidding farewell to her associate of 40 yrs,'Mehtaji.' She described him as ‘dedicated, hard working, tireless’. The Sholay star added that his void could not be filled as she shared a picture posing with him, and a tribute photograph of the 'Dearest Mehtaji.' 

COVID- 19 took the lives of numerous artists of the film industry in recent days. This includes actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Abhilasha Patil, Sripada, among others  Actors Nikki Tamboli and Pia Bajpiee lost their brothers to COVID-19.  

READ | Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's son Ved takes 1st step trying to save Hema Malini in 'Sholay'

To protect themselves from the virus, many have followed the instructions of the government in taking the vaccine.  Hema Malin too was one of them.

At the same time, some of the stars from the film industry have been working hard to provide  COVID-19  resources. Right from Sonu Sood arranging hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Raveena Tandon sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi, and Bhumi Pednenkar and others sharing netizens' pleas for resources, Bollywood did step up to the cause.  

READ | Hema Malini pens a note on International Dance day, shares a throwback picture

Thankfully, many stars who contracted the virus, like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, among others recovered from the virus. 

READ | Hema Malini on staying away from Dhamendra amid COVID pandemic: 'Its best for his safety'
READ | Madhoo Shah shares unseen picture with Hema Malini and Dharmendra; leave netizens in awe

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT