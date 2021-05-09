Hema Malini Loses Long-time Secretary To COVID-19; Pens Emotional Farewell Note

The ongoing wave of COVID-19 has hit many celebrities of the film industry, as well as their near and dear ones. One of them was Hema Malini who lost her long-time secretary to the dreaded virus. The actor-politician wrote that he was a part of her family and called him 'irreplaceable.'

Hema Malini’s secretary passes away to COVID-19

Hema Malini took to Twitter to share with a ‘heavy heart’ that she was bidding farewell to her associate of 40 yrs,'Mehtaji.' She described him as ‘dedicated, hard working, tireless’. The Sholay star added that his void could not be filled as she shared a picture posing with him, and a tribute photograph of the 'Dearest Mehtaji.'

With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtGixciP3S — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 8, 2021

COVID- 19 took the lives of numerous artists of the film industry in recent days. This includes actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Abhilasha Patil, Sripada, among others Actors Nikki Tamboli and Pia Bajpiee lost their brothers to COVID-19.

To protect themselves from the virus, many have followed the instructions of the government in taking the vaccine. Hema Malin too was one of them.

At the same time, some of the stars from the film industry have been working hard to provide COVID-19 resources. Right from Sonu Sood arranging hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Raveena Tandon sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi, and Bhumi Pednenkar and others sharing netizens' pleas for resources, Bollywood did step up to the cause.

Thankfully, many stars who contracted the virus, like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, among others recovered from the virus.

