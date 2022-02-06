Hema Malini Mourns Loss Of Lata Mangeshkar, Says 'very Difficult To Get Somebody Like Her'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Several actors and colleagues of the late singer have expressed their sadness about the loss of Lata Didi as they mourn her loss. Hema Malini also spoke to ANI on Sunday and hailed her for her talent.

Hema Malini mourns the loss of Lata Mangeshkar

In a recent conversation with ANI after the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Hema Malini reminisced about the fond memories she has with the late singer. She also mentioned that although there are many who sing, no one can do it like the 'Nightingale of India'. She also called her a 'special' person and mentioned it is very difficult to find someone like her. She also listed some of the songs she was able to perform that were songs by the iconic singer. She also acknowledged the inevitability of death but mentioned that Mangeshkar's passing away is saddening. Translated in English she said,

"She had such a melodious voice and has sung so many songs in her career. I was lucky to have performed on several songs she sang for films I was a part of including Khushboo, Kinara, Lekin... I have performed on her songs like Mere Naseeb Mein Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, these are all my hit songs."

She also spoke about the uniqueness of Lada Didi's voice as she said,

"Everyone tries, there are very who sing well, but it is very difficult to sing like Lata Mangeshkar. She was something very special, it is very difficult to get somebody like that. She has been with us for all these years, everyone has to go, but her passing away is very saddening."

Lata Mangeshkar had been undergoing treatment for the last three weeks after she contracted COVID. It was on February 5 that she was put on a ventilator after her health began to deteriorate. The news was confirmed by the late icon's sister Usha Mangeshkar.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her body is to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the last persons to see the veteran singer on Sunday morning."

Image: PTI