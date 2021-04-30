Hema Malini On Staying Away From Dhamendra Amid COVID Pandemic: 'Its Best For His Safety'

While the second wave of COVID-19 has been creating havoc across the country, Bollywood couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra haven't met each other for more than a year. Ever since the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic hit the country and raised its ugly head, the He-Man of Hindi cinema has isolated himself in his farmhouse far away from Mumbai. Now, in a recent interview with SpotboyE, Dhamendra's beloved wife of 40 years, Hema Malini opened up about staying away from him for over a year and said it is "best" like that "for his safety" amid such unprecedented times.

Hema Malini says staying away from Dharmendra is "best for his safety"

With the surge of COVID-19 cases in India lately, Hema Malini seems to have no plans of reuniting with her husband Dharmendra any time soon. The "Dream Girl" of Bollywood recently told SpotboyE in an interview that it is best for them to stay away from each other for Dhamendra's safety. Elaborating further on the same, she said that it's better for them to focus on his health currently rather than thinking about spending time together.

The Padma Shri awardee also mentioned how the entire country is going through one of the worst crisis ever to have hit mankind in a hundred years. She concluded her statement by saying if one must save civilization then one needs to be strong, even if it comes at the price of big sacrifices. For the unversed, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's relationship will complete an astonishing 41 years in a couple of days, on May 2, 2021, which will mark their 41st wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, in Dharmendra's latest post on Instagram, the legendary actor revealed being saddened by the rising numbers of Coronavirus cases in the country. Along with sharing a video of a cow and its calf from the cowshed of his farmhouse in Lonavala, the Sholay star revealed visiting the cowshed every time he gets disheartened and urged netizens to undertake all the preventive measures amid the pandemic. He wrote, "Badte coronavirus ki news sun kar ...Mun udas ho jaata hai ....to yahaan chala aata hoon.... please take care. Mask aur do ghaz ki doori."

Check out Dharmendra's Instagram post below:

Promo Image Source: Hema Malini Instagram