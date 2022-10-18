Hema Malini Pens Note For 'dearest' Pal Rekha; Reveals How She Made Her Birthday Special

Bollywood actor Hema Malini recently celebrated her 74th birthday, receiving love and adulation from her fans and close ones. While the veteran was joined by her superstar husband Dharmendra on their special day, she recently revealed that her 'dearest' friend Rekha also paid her a surprise visit.

Sharing pictures alongside Rekha on her social media, the Sholay actor spoke about their decade-long bond, mentioning that it goes way beyond just being colleagues.

Hema Malini pens a loving note for 'dearest friend' Rekha

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 18, Malini shared two pictures of the veterans shedding smiles, dressed in traditional attires. In the caption, she wrote, "With my dearest friend Rekha who dropped by at home on my birthday to make me feel special. Our binding has been for many decades which goes beyond being just colleagues. Radhey Radhey." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "It's so good to see you two together," "Two beauties in one pic," and "Legendary actresses. God bless you, mam," among other things.

For the unversed, Rekha and Hema Malini have worked together on many films like Apne Apne (1987), Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987), Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (1975), Dharmatma as well as Sadiyaan.

Earlier, Hema Malini had also posted pictures alongside Dharmendra as they marked her birthday festivities. In the caption, he mentioned, "Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday. #birthday #celebration." She also received heartfelt wishes from daughter Esha Deol, who wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. May God bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you."

Hema Malini made her last on-screen appearance in 2020 with the romantic drama film Shimla Mirchi, directed by Ramesh Sippy. The star has acted in a number of notable films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DREAMGIRLHEMAMALINI)