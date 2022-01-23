Hema Malini Pens Sweet B'day Note For 'Sholay' Director Ramesh Sippy; Drops Throwback Pics

Hema Malini went down memory lane on the occasion of Sholay director Ramesh Sippy's birthday on Sunday, January 23. The actor-politician shared glimpses from various projects they have collaborated on throughout her career, calling Sippy a 'very dear friend, colleague & co-traveller'. The Baghban actor further sent him good wishes and prayers and hailed him for helming all of her successful ventures.

Hema Malini pens sweet birthday note for director Ramesh sippy

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 23, Malini shared a trail of monochrome candid glimpses of the duo as they engaged in conversation on sets of various film projects over the years. In the caption, she wrote, "My v dear friend, colleague & co-traveller in my journey in the beautiful film industry, Ramesh Sippy,celebrates his birthday today.All good wishes &prayers,dear Ramesh for a healthy & prosperous future.Most of my successful films were with you as Director. Thank you. God bless🙏

Ramesh and Hema Malini's first collaboration came in the romantic drama titled Andaz, which also starred Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Simi Garewal in pivotal roles. They then came together for the comedy-drama Seeta aur Geeta, which had Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar in pertinent roles.

Ramesh Sippy's directorial Sholay, which starred Hema, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan went on to become a cult classic. From the epic duo of Jai-Veeru, Hema Malini's Basanti to Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur, the film remains fresh in the audience's hearts till now. The film completed 46 years of its premiere on the big screen last year.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol recently shared glimpses from their Pongal celebrations. Hema Malini shared pictures of her preparing the traditional Pongal dish at her house, looking graceful in a pink saree. In the caption, she wrote she wrote, ''Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home#pongal #happypongal #festiveseason''. Esha also gave glimpses of her celebrations with her family including her kids.

