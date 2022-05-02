Hema Malini Pens Sweet Note For Dharmendra On Wedding Anniversary; 'I Feel Truly Blessed'

Veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. The two stars have been married for over four decades and still never fail to give away major couple goals. They always support each other and are often seen penning beautiful notes for one another on various occasions. As they are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary today, Hema Malini penned a heartfelt note for her husband. She also mentioned how she is "truly blessed" to have him in her life.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Hema Malini shared an adorable picture with Dharmendra Deol. In the photo, the actor could be seen wearing a golden and cream coloured saree with a stunning green necklace. On the other hand, Dharmendra donned a white shirt as he wrapped his hand around Hema Malini. Sharing the photo, Hema Malini thanked God for all the happiness that she shared with her husband. She wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere!". "I feel truly blessed," she added.

Our wedding anniversary today❤️❤️ I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uAsb7Mc5AL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Fans could not stop gushing over the Sholay couple's love story as they wished them on their special day via comment section. A fan wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day hema ji wish you a very very happy marriage anniversary to both of you stay happy healthy and strong," while another prayed for their happy and healthy married life.

Dharmendra discharged from hospital after four days

The last few days were a bit rough for the Bollywood veteran as he was hospitalised after complaining about some back pain. As per Republic Media Network's source, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week. The 86-year-old actor experienced back pain due to overwork and exercising. The source said, "Since Dharam ji was shooting for his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and he was bit overworked and exercising made him little unwell. That’s why he went to Breach Candy hospital for a checkup and was admitted as well but not in ICU." However, the actor was discharged on Sunday, May 1. He also took to social media to address the situation on his own.

