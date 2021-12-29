Last Updated:

Hema Malini Performs At Kashi Indian International Film Festival In Varanasi; Watch

The Kashi Indian International Film Festival kick-started in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday. Hema Malini and other celebrities performed at the event.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
hema malini

Image: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema


The three-day Kashi Indian International Film Festival kick-started in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday. Organised in collaboration with the state government, the event will include a melange of classical dance and music performances and will also see philosophers and writers make an appearance. BJP MP and Bollywood actor Hema Malini graced the festival with her presence and performed on stage as well.

Hema Malini's performance at Kashi Indian International Film Festival

A glimpse of Hema Malini's graceful performance was uploaded on Twitter by ANI UP. The clip sees the actor perform a piece of brilliant choreography as she wears a bright purple and white outfit, with flowers in her hair. Her expressions take her dance up a notch and add to the joy of watching her perform. 

Watch the video of Hema Malini's performance here

Malini shared a few glimpses on her Twitter account from her performance and gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into the Kashi Indian International Film Festival. She also shared pictures of another performance at the same auditorium as she stepped into the shoes of Ma Durga. She called the event a 'super success' as she shared glimpses of herself in character on stage. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "After a long gap because of Corona, we performed my ballet Durga at the beautiful auditorium in Varanasi. Arranged by Hon Minister of I & B Shri Anurag Thakur, it was a super success, though a shorter version. Some photos of the creation of Ma Durga as she prepares to take on Mahishasur."

Apart from Hema Malini, other celebrities who attended the event include Manoj Joshi, Kailash Kher, Satish Kaushik, comedian Raju Srivastava,  Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Mittra and many more. The festival began on December 27.

Image: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Tags: hema malini, Kashi Vishwanath, the Kashi Film Festival
First Published:
