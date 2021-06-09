Hema Malini Praises Vivek Oberoi's Work Amid COVID; Gets Superlative Return-compliment

Amid the unpleasant events of COVID-19, numerous heroes have emerged who have turned saviours for the needy. One of them has been Vivek Oberoi, who initiated the ‘I am Oxygen Man’ platform to help those struggling for oxygen during their treatment. Actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini came out in praise of Vivek Oberoi for the initiative and stated that it showed that there were many ‘good people’ in our country who were ready to come forward and help.

Hema Malini praises Vivek Oberoi for COVID-19 related work

Through the 'I am Oxygen man' initiative, Vivek arranged oxygen cylinders for the needy and helped many others get other important facilities during the second wave of the pandemic. Hema Malini stated that she was ‘grateful and thankful’ to Vivek Oberoi and others like Kailash Kher who had contributed to the 'I am Oxygen' initiative.

“The work that you all have undertaken is brilliant. It is a big thing that you all have come together with this initiative in such a short span of time. All artistes are standing with you and ready to help in whichever way possible," she praised Vivek and the others, as per ANI. She also said, “Lots of people have come forward to help with the I Am Oxygen Man initiative. This shows that there are so many good people in our country who will come forward and help. You all are doing a really wonderful job with I Am Oxygen Man."

Vivek Oberoi too thanked Hema Malini from the bottom of his heart, and called her an ‘inspiration’ for the work that she was putting in her constituency Mathura.

In response to the appreciation, Vivek said, "There have been numerous actresses who have come and gone, yet the ultimate dream girl across generations of all time is just one. Hema Malini ji is an inspiration to all of us. Not only is she a dream girl in her looks but she has even embodied that in her work." He continued, "I have seen with my own eyes the amount of hard work she has put in for the betterment of people in her constituency. She has been working day in and day out for their upliftment. I thank her from the bottom of my heart for coming forward and contributing to the I Am Oxygen Man initiative."

Vivek’s efforts in saving young girls forced into prostitution at Vrindavan under his project DEVI (Development and Empowerment of Vrindavan Girls' Initiative) had also caught Hema Malini’s attention, as it was held under her constituency. Right from funding surgeries of heart surgeries for underprivileged children and launching fundraisers to provide food to underprivileged children battling cancer, Vivek has come up with many other charitable initiatives over the years.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vivek is producing two ventures, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Iti: Can you Solve Your Own Murder.

