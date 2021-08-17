Hema Malini Reminisces Shoot For ‘Dharmatma’ In Afghanistan, Calls Situation 'truly Said'

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover has evoked concerns across the world and celebrities of the Indian film industry have also shared their thoughts on it. Actor-politician Hema Malini recalled her experiences on a film shoot in the 'once peaceful nation', to express her shock at the change over the years. She termed it as 'truly sad.'

Hema Malini reacts to Afghanistan crisis with throwback poster

Hema Malini took to Twitter to state that what is happening to a once peaceful nation Afghanistan is 'truly sad.' The Sholay star then recalled her 'great memories' of the nation on the sets of the film Dharmatma. Sharing the poster of the film, where she could be seen romancing Feroz Khan, she recalled the shooting of her part of a gypsy girl, which was done completely in Afghanistan.

The Member of Parliament from Mathura wrote that she had a great time, as her parents were also there with her and Feroz Khan had taken 'good care' of them.

What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to ‘Dharmatma’- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us pic.twitter.com/2jrsZJpvQd — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2021

Many other stars of the film industry have shared thoughts on the Afghanistan crisis. This included Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, and Saiyani Gupta, among others, who extended prayers for the nation, and expressed concern for the women and children. On the other hand, some like Ranvir Shorey had strong opinions over the conduct of the United States of America amid the crisis.

Afghanistan crisis

The Taliban took over Kabul after days of the offensive, triggering the surrender of the Afganistan government to the insurgents. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and the leaders of the government exited the nation amid the Taliban infiltrating the borders of Kabul. The fear and uncertainty have been evident with heart-wrenching visuals of Afghans trying to rush to airports and catch flights.

A video of locals trying to latch on to a departing USA Air Force aircraft, in particular, drew intense reactions.

As far as Indians are concerned, the government has successfully evacuated 46 on Monday, and 120 individuals which included members of the Indian Embassy and others on Tuesday.

MEA official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi assured, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them."

