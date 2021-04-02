Hema Malini Sends 'prayers To Be Strong' To Kirron Kher After Latter's Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran actor and politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Her fans and several people from the entertainment industry have expressed their emotions as they pray for her speedy recovery. Now, veteran actor Hema Malini has penned a note for Kirron, wishing her well.

Hema Malini prays for Kirron Kher’s fast recovery after her cancer diagnosis

Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle to extended support to Kirron Kher and her family. She mentioned that Kirron is a “dear friend” and colleague in both, movie industry as well as politics, referring to the two stars being members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The actor stated that she is upset about getting the news. Hema Malini’s Twitter has her praying for Kirron Kher’s speedy recovery from cancer. She even passed her prayers to Anupam Kher for being strong and by his wife’s side. Take a look at Hema Malini’s Twitter message below.

Kirron Kher is a dear friend & colleague in both the film ind as well as in politics. V upset to hear she is unwell & in hospital. I pray for her fast recovery & hope to see her with all of us soon. Anupam ji prayers for u to be strong & by her side so that she recovers quicklyðŸ™ READ | Kirron Kher suffering from cancer, confirms Anupam Kher; issues social media statement April 2, 2021

Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis

On April 1, 2021, Anupam Kher, also on behalf of son Sikander Kher, revealed that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with a type of cancer. He mentioned that she is undergoing treatment and they are sure that she will come out of it stronger than before. The actor stated that she is under the hands of “phenomenal” doctors. He noted that she has always been a fighter. Anupam asked Kirron’s well-wishers to pray for her. He wrote that she is on her way to recovery.

Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher is among the most loved actors in the industry. As the news of Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis got out, celebrities started sending their prayers and well-wishes to the actors. Take a look at some of the messages.

Prayers ðŸ™ðŸ» — hitentejwani (@tentej) April 1, 2021

Sir we are praying for her. ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’• — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 1, 2021

Praying for her quick recovery. ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸ — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 1, 2021

Praying for her. She will recover soon ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» — kiku sharda ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@kikusharda) April 1, 2021

My sincere most heartfelt wishes ! Knowing @KirronKherBJP , she will beat the hell out of the disease with her infectious smile : intact , on her face!ðŸ™‚ðŸ™‚ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) April 1, 2021

May Almighty Bless her with best of Health ðŸ™Œ — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) April 1, 2021

Praying for Kirron's speedy recovery ðŸ™â¤ï¸Pls convey my love to her. https://t.co/Gqs9LSkD2E — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 1, 2021

Anupam Kher's wife Kirron Kher has been a part of many hit movies like Sardari Begum, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Om Shanti Om, Singh Is King, Dostana, and more. She ventured into politics as a member of the BJP and was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh constituency in 2014 and 2019. She married Anupam Kher in 1985.

