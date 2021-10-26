Hema Malini Shares A Picture With Dharmendra Post Her 73rd Bday Celebration

Bollywood veteran Hema Malini rang into her 73rd birthday on October 16, 2021. The actor received heartfelt and warm birthday wishes from the entire film industry and even from her fans. While she soaked in all the wishes and also celebrated her special day with her family and close friends, she recently extended her heartfelt thanks to her fans. She also revealed she is relaxing after her birthday as she posed with her husband and legendary star, Dharmendra.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Hema Malini shared a photo with Dharmendra. In the photo, Hema Malini wore a blue and white coloured salwar suit. The Baghban actor left her hair open and only wore a chain and a pair of earrings to complete her look. On the other hand, Dharmendra donned a green full-sleeved t-shirt. The Sholay actor put his arm around Hema Malini as the two smiled towards the camera.

Hema Malini shares post thanking fans for warm birthday wishes

Sharing the photo, Hema Malini thanked her fans for showering her with warm birthday wishes. The actor also said she went through all the wishes and is now relaxing after the celebrations. Bollywood's dream girl wrote, "A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all. Relaxing after the celebrations…" The couple's fans showered them with love in the comments section. A fan called them "Evergreen Couple in Bollywood," while another one wrote, "EVERGREEN COUPLE. MAY GOD BLESS YOU WITH THE BEST HEALTH AND LONG LIVES."

Hema Malini's birthday celebration

Hema Malini celebrated her 73rd birthday in the presence of her family. She shared several photos from her birthday celebration via social media. In the pictures, the actor looked dreamy in a red-coloured salwar suit. Dharmendra also donned a matching shirt to mark his wife's special day. Esha Deol, Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan also joined the couple in their celebration. One of the photos had Esha Deol in a peach salwar suit as she leaned forward to eat a piece of cake from her father's hand. Sharing the series of photos, Hema Malini wrote, "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends."

(Image: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema)